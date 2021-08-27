Lauer expected to start for the Brewers against Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (78-50, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-72, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Andrew Albers (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +117, Brewers -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Milwaukee will play on Friday.

The Twins are 30-33 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 42-21 in road games. Milwaukee has a collective .234 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .287.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. Michael Pineda recorded his first victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-5 with three RBIs for Minnesota. Adrian Houser took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 51 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.