House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued sweeping document requests to social media companies. The request expands the scope of the committee’s investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The requests were issued Friday to technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. They also went to Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms. The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of reviews and studies about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election and efforts to stop the certification of the election, including January’s attack.