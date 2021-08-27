Hodag girls swim team set to defend state title

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The 2020 girls swim team state champions can been found at Rhinelander High School where they are preparing for the upcoming season.

The swim team is practicing five days a week both in and out of the pool from 7-10 a.m. everyday to defend their title.

Coach Jenny Heck said "we are focusing on improving their endurance, speed and core strength. "

Heck says one of her team's strengths is the power she sees across all grade levels.

"We have new incoming freshmen who are going to contribute right away" Heck said "everyone at every level freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior are really a strong class. I think were going to have a great season."

The team is looking forward to many aspects of the new season but excited to include more team bounding into the mix. With last season being so impacted by the pandemic the girls were not able to come together in bounding events, so this year they are making a point to fix that.

"So that's really important when you're focusing on a team sport you want everyone to feel that and feel that bounding so this year is going to be completely different." Heck said.