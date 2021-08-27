Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Aquinas 41, Luther 8
Belmont 42, North Crawford 0
Berlin 46, Wautoma 6
Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Columbus 42, Platteville 6
Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0
Florence 14, Algoma 6
Germantown 19, Hartford Union 0
Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Hurley 38, Ashland 12
Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6
Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7
New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0
Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8
Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6
Onalaska 34, McFarland 14
Portage 56, Whitewater 0
Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8
Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7
Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6
Stevens Point 43, Superior 0
Wausau West 14, Merrill 0
Winneconne 20, Omro 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
