Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:16 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Aquinas 41, Luther 8

Belmont 42, North Crawford 0

Berlin 46, Wautoma 6

Brookfield Academy 29, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 6

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Columbus 42, Platteville 6

Edgewood 20, Lake Mills 0

Florence 14, Algoma 6

Germantown 19, Hartford Union 0

Greendale 24, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Hurley 38, Ashland 12

Kaukauna 28, Green Bay Southwest 6

Kenosha Christian Life 42, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0

Mayville 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Mukwonago 30, Whitefish Bay 7

New Lisbon 40, De Soto 0

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Oakfield 42, Sturgeon Bay 6

Onalaska 34, McFarland 14

Portage 56, Whitewater 0

Potosi/Cassville 12, Ithaca 8

Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7

Racine Horlick 35, Burlington 13

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St. Marys Springs 20, Darlington 6

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

Wausau West 14, Merrill 0

Winneconne 20, Omro 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Xavier vs. Wrightstown, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content