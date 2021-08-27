Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 9:53PM CDT until August 28 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 953 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Wautoma, Marshfield,

Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Abbotsford, Redgranite, Spencer,

Whiting, Bevent, Amherst, Pittsville, Plainfield, Lake Wazeecha,

Babcock, Napowan Scout Camp and Plover.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.