Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 7:25PM CDT until August 28 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday.

* At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Black

Creek, Amherst, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Plover,

Seymour, Stockton, Angelica, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, Marion,

Shiocton, Jordan and Rosholt.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.