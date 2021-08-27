Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 10:39PM CDT until August 28 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 10:39PM CDT until August 28 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…
Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…
Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 145 AM CDT.
* At 1039 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Appleton, Oshkosh, Shawano, Waupaca, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little
Chute, New London, Kimberly, Clintonville, Pulaski, Black Creek,
Wittenberg, Fremont, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Lake
Poygan, Keshena, Legend Lake and Chain O’ Lakes-King.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.