Flash Flood Warning issued August 27 at 11:51PM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 1151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Waupaca, New London, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State

Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia,

Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.