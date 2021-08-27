Flash Flood Warning issued August 27 at 11:51PM CDT until August 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 300 AM CDT.
* At 1151 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Around 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Waupaca, New London, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State
Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia,
Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.