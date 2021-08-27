Flash Flood Warning issued August 27 at 10:58PM CDT until August 28 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 1058 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Marshfield. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Whiting, Amherst,

Pittsville, Lake Wazeecha, Babcock, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa,

Port Edwards, Biron, Hewitt, Sherry, Auburndale, Jordan, Vesper,

Rosholt and Park Ridge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.