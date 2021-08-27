Firehouse recruits emotional support pig

(CNN) -- One little piggy went all the way to a New York City fire department and is taking the spotlight at the firehouse!

Penny the fire pig is three-months-old and was adopted by FDNY Firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends majority of her time hanging out with dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

Rightfully so, she has become somewhat of a local celebrity as many people will stop by to take pictures and feed the little cutie some snacks.

Penny's dad and his co-workers have decided to switch up their diet and no longer eat pork around the firehouse.