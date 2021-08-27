Evers Appoints New Coroner for Wood County

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has appointed David Patton as the new coroner in Wood County.

“Coroners play a critical role in our communities and the efforts of these officials do not go unnoticed,” said Gov. Evers. “I am confident that Dave Patton will continue to serve the folks of Wood County with the same level of commitment as coroner as he has shown as deputy coroner.”

Patton has served as deputy coroner since March of 2020. He replaces Scott Brehm, who resigned back in mid-May.

“I would like to thank Governor Evers and his staff for their time and dedication they put forth during this process,” said Patton. “I would also like to thank the Wood County elected officials, department heads and staff for their patience and support during this process. Lastly, to the families and businesses I have had the pleasure to meet and work with, thank you for your support and patience during this process, I am truly honored to serve as Wood County Coroner.”