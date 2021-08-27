US presses on with evacuations despite fears of more attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States is pressing on with evacuation flights from Afghanistan amid tighter security and warnings of more possible attacks, a day after a devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

Crowds outside the airport appeared as thick as ever Friday, despite the bloodshed on Thursday.

President Joe Biden’s deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces is Tuesday.