Endangered missing person alert issued for Wood County girl

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Sheriff's Department has issued an endangered missing person alert for 15-year-old Elexa Cooley.

They say she left home last night and may be traveling a person named Roby Parker, possibly heading towards Utah. They say they don't know for sure which direction she's heading, and her family is concerned for her safety.

She was last seen Thursday night in Arpin.

She may in a 2004 green Acura MDX, with Utah plates.

Special identifiers include: both ears pierced with gauges, tattoos on her calf and right thigh, and wears glasses.

If you have any information about Elexa's whereabouts, contact the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.