Edgar vs. Stratford football game among many moved due to weather

Updated
Last updated today at 1:42 pm
The start time for this week's Sports Express Game of the Week, Edgar vs. Stratford, has been moved up to 5:30 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

School officials said the move was made because of incoming inclement weather.

In addition, Antigo vs. Escanaba will now be played Saturday at noon, while Marshfield vs. Slinger has been moved to 6 p.m. tonight.

You can watch highlights for this game, and many others, tonight at 10 p.m. on News 9.

Brad Hanson

