DNR sees increase in ATV related deaths

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- It's been a deadly season for ATV and UTV drivers, and officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say most of the fatal crashes could have been prevented.

Officials say driving these four-wheelers was a way for people to get outside during the pandemic, but it's important to stay safe.

As of August 23rd, the DNR says 28 people in Wisconsin have been killed while on an ATV or UTV this year.

And officials say many could have been prevented if safety precautions were taken.

That includes drinking with about half of these deaths related to alcohol use.

And while riding these four-wheelers is fun, officials say it's important to stay safe.



"ATV and ATV operation is a lot of fun." Wisconsin DNR Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw said, "It can be a real fun sport. We just want people to follow some safety rules."



Holsclaw says that wearing a helmet is important, and required for those under 18.

A safety course is also required for anyone born in 1988 or later.

When driving on a roadway, watch out for other vehicles and be cautious of speed.

That's especially true on turns and steep hills, where it's easier to roll over.

The DNR offers an ATV training class, where drivers can learn more safety tips and get a license.

