District Attorney: Stevens Point Area School Board violated open meeting laws

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)--The Portage County District Attorney has announced that the Stevens Point Area School District Board of Education did violate open meeting laws.

Louis Molepske Jr. made the announcement on Friday.

In a statement released it says that several verified open meeting complaints that were filed in the DA office were actionable.

It surrounds four rule violaions:

The board of education improperly locked the public out of its May 10, 2021 board meeting when it physically locked the room doors before the in-person board meeting.

Molepske found that the board improperly amended its notice less than two hours before the meeting was set to start in a violation of Wisconsin's Open Meeting Laws.

It was found the media was improperly noticed of the amended notice of the place of the board's meeting less than two hours before the meeting was set to start.

It was also found by Molepske that the board improperly noticed its May 10, 2021 board meeting by only placing the notice on the door to the board's meeting room and in no other location which is a violation of the Open Meeting Laws as a detriment to the public.

The District Attorney has requested that the board properly notice its May 10, 2021 meeting agenda, and retake any votes cast at the meeting to comply with the Open Meeting Law.

Molepske in consultation with the board's attorney has further sought further enforcement of the Open Meeting Law by the board's president to comply with both the penalty and enforcement sections of the Open Meeting Laws.

Louis Molepske said the following in a statement;

"We must praise those that have and continue to agree to serve the public on government bodies. At the same time, the Open Meeting Laws require proper notice of meetings to the public and the doors to Government Bodies be open at all times no matter the view point represented, the speech expressed or in the face of a pandemic and emotional topics of Board discussion and policy." “I am confident the Stevens Point School Board will comply with the Open Meeting Laws by taking my findings to heart and placing them in practice so that the public has the most access to the School Board’s meetings and work at regularly noticed meetings of the Board."

The report can be read here: