Business Administrator – WAOW

Here’s your chance to join WAOW-TV! We’ve been the most watched station for years because of our culture and the pride we feel in each other--and this is your chance to help continue that tradition.

The job title is Business Administrator. You need to be a team player ready to work hard, have fun and support your co-workers like family. And make no mistake, this is a key leadership position at our television station. You assist the Vice President and General Manager with administrative duties, payroll, executing personnel policies, administering benefits, leave management and more at a department head level.

Plus, as the local point person for HR, you get to help others reach their full potential in a fun, fast-paced environment.

Preferred qualifications for the position include:

College degree in human resources, accounting, or business

3-5 years in an office setting, Office Manager or Accounting Position capacity preferred

Excellent Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook skills

Strong organizational skills with demonstrated attention to detail.

Capable of productive and efficient multi-tasking

Proven people service skills and communication ability

Any combination of Personnel/Benefits/Payroll experience

Experience with Microsoft Great Plains software a plus.

If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, cover letter, references, and salary expectations to:

Curtis Miles

Vice President and General Manager cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer