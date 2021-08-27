Skip to Content

Business Administrator – WAOW

2:41 pm WAOW Careers
Here’s your chance to join WAOW-TV! We’ve been the most watched station for years because of our culture and the pride we feel in each other--and this is your chance to help continue that tradition.

The job title is Business Administrator. You need to be a team player ready to work hard, have fun and support your co-workers like family. And make no mistake, this is a key leadership position at our television station. You assist the Vice President and General Manager with administrative duties, payroll, executing personnel policies, administering benefits, leave management and more at a department head level.

Plus, as the local point person for HR, you get to help others reach their full potential in a fun, fast-paced environment.

Preferred qualifications for the position include:

  • College degree in human resources, accounting, or business
  • 3-5 years in an office setting, Office Manager or Accounting Position capacity preferred
  • Excellent Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook skills
  • Strong organizational skills with demonstrated attention to detail.
  • Capable of productive and efficient multi-tasking
  • Proven people service skills and communication ability
  • Any combination of Personnel/Benefits/Payroll experience
  • Experience with Microsoft Great Plains software a plus.

If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, cover letter, references, and salary expectations to:

Curtis Miles

Vice President and General Manager cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer

