Business Administrator – WAOW
Here’s your chance to join WAOW-TV! We’ve been the most watched station for years because of our culture and the pride we feel in each other--and this is your chance to help continue that tradition.
The job title is Business Administrator. You need to be a team player ready to work hard, have fun and support your co-workers like family. And make no mistake, this is a key leadership position at our television station. You assist the Vice President and General Manager with administrative duties, payroll, executing personnel policies, administering benefits, leave management and more at a department head level.
Plus, as the local point person for HR, you get to help others reach their full potential in a fun, fast-paced environment.
Preferred qualifications for the position include:
- College degree in human resources, accounting, or business
- 3-5 years in an office setting, Office Manager or Accounting Position capacity preferred
- Excellent Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook skills
- Strong organizational skills with demonstrated attention to detail.
- Capable of productive and efficient multi-tasking
- Proven people service skills and communication ability
- Any combination of Personnel/Benefits/Payroll experience
- Experience with Microsoft Great Plains software a plus.
If this opportunity sounds like a great fit—we would love to hear from you. Email your resume, cover letter, references, and salary expectations to:
Curtis Miles
Vice President and General Manager cmiles@waow.com
1908 Grand Avenue
Wausau, WI 54403
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer