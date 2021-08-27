Area Girl Scout saves woman’s life

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Johanna Polarek was going door to door this past February selling Girl Scout cookies. She was about to finish up when she decided to knock on one more door and rescue workers say what happened next is nothing short of a miracle.

"I went up to one house and I knocked and no one answered then after a bit there was a lady saying open the door and come in. So I open the door and come in and she was in the middle of her house on the ground," Girl Scout Johanna Polarek said.

The elderly woman had been lying on the floor of her home in Whiting for roughly ten hours after falling and not being able to get up.

Johanna's training kicked into action and the then eleven year old helped the woman sit up then got her a glass of water before getting her father who had been waiting outside.

"Looking back at it now just the Lord was looking over the woman that day," Joe Polarek, Johanna's dad said.

The two helped the woman into a chair and called her daughter. The miraculous part? The woman's door is always locked, but that day it was open.

"She could have quit five minutes earlier and we would never have known what happened," Mike Wiza, Stevens Point Mayor said.

For her actions, Johanna was honored earlier this week with the National Girl Scout Medal of Honor, an award rarely gifted. She was also given an award from the mayor.

"It could have ended very differently if if weren't for those little circumstances that all fell into place and the courage of Johanna very likely saving this woman's life," Wiza said.

Johanna's troop leader and parents said they are incredibly proud of her.

"Our troop does a lot for the community and to see her do that is just beyond, I just can't find words, it just makes you warm and fuzzy inside," Troop Leader Malayna Polum said.

Johanna's parents, troop leader, and Mayor Wiza all said without her bravery and quick thinking the story may have had a different ending, leaving us feeling very Wisconsin Proud.