Area business owner offers vaccine incentive for employees

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) -- Workers at several area businesses could see extra cash in their wallets if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer comes from Jerry Ott, owner of Wittenberg Hardwoods, Tigerton Lumber, and Aacer Flooring.

Starting Monday, employees who already are, or get fully vaccinated, will get $300 each.

Those people will also have a chance at one of 9 $1000 prizes spread across his three businesses.

Ott says he's not requiring the vaccine, but he hopes this helps his employees decide to get it.

"I just want to offer this to people to maybe help them change their mind or get them thinking about it so they get more information about it," Ott said.



He says he was inspired to start this incentive after seeing firsthand what COVID can do, as his father passed away from it last year.

The incentive will run until October 15th.