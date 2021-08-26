Woman Gets Probation In Child Neglect Case

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A woman who was convicted earlier this month of child neglect and bail jumping will not get prison time if she completes three years of probation.

30-year-old Kassandra Meloy was charged with leaving her two children, ages 3 and 1 home alone while visiting a nightclub back in August of 2020.

Police received a 911 call that the 3 year old boy was hanging out a window and saying he was going to jump. He also said his parents were not home. When police arrived they found beer cans, a smell of marijuana and a one year old child suffering from diaper rash.

Meloy was out on bond at the time of the incident on a case of child abuse from November of 2019. The children were reportedly beaten daily by Meloy’s boyfriend Elton Carter. Meloy had been charged with two counts of child abuse-intentionally causing harm and two counts of child abuse/failure to prevent bodily harm.

All charges in the 2019 case were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Judge Greg Strasser ordered Meloy to have no contact with Carter and to undergo counseling.