Wisconsin lawmakers react to attacks in Kabul
(WAOW)-- Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the attacks in Kabul that left 72 people killed including 12 U.S. service members.
Governor Tony Evers said his thoughts are with the U.S. military members and Afghans were injured and killed in the attacks.
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said in part, "Reports of terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and heartbreaking."
Senator Tammy Baldwin said, "My thoughts are with the families of the brave US servicemembers and innocent Afghan civilians who were tragically killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul."