Weston murder suspect to head to trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The suspect in the murder of a Weston woman will head to trial.

David Morris is accused of stabbing Renee Hindes to death on April 23.

Court records say Hindes called police on April 23 because of Morris' behavior. When police arrived and knocked on the door, they say Morris told them there was no reason for law enforcement to be there and he was just boiling silverware.

After several attempts to speak to Morris, police say they began to hear screaming inside the apartment and tried to force their way in. They eventually used a sledgehammer to get in.

Police say when they got the door open Morris ran directly at them with a large knife.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers from the Everest Metro Police Department discharged their weapons, hitting Morris. He was taken to the hospital.

Morris is being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

He will be back in court Oct. 22 for an arraignment. No trial date has been set yet.