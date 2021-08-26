Turning wet tonight

More rain is on the way for later today and off-and-on through the weekend but it won't be a complete washout. If you are hoping for lower humidity, you will have to wait until early next week.

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and t-storms gradually developing by late afternoon.

High: 80 Wind: NE to East around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms likely. Heavy rain possible.

Low: 62 Wind: East around 10

Friday: Cloudy and humid with periodic rain and storms.

High: 76 Wind: East-Southeast around 10

Taking a look at the rain chances, the first round will be later today around late afternoon. We will have a round of showers and storms in the 4pm to 8pm time frame and then another round of heavy rain and storms could develop later in the night. The stalled out front focusing the rain over our area late this afternoon and overnight will still be over our area on Friday. This means periodic showers and storms will be around tomorrow. However, the focus for the heaviest rain might be in the southern part of the area, south of Marathon county.

Rain should diminish Friday night, leaving us with mainly dry weather for most of Saturday. A cold front moving in from the west will pass through Northcentral Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday morning and this will bring another round of showers and storms. By Sunday afternoon, conditions should dry up. Recapping the weekend, it looks like the highest chance of rain will be Friday evening and late Saturday night.

Early next week should be dry from Monday through Wednesday. Another chance of rain might develop on Thursday.

As far as temperatures go, highs will be around 80 today with increasing clouds. On Friday temps will stay in the 70s because it will be cloudy and damp for most of the day. Saturday will be the warmest and most humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a bit more comfortable by Sunday afternoon with the mercury topping out in the low 80s. From Monday through Wednesday, conditions should be pleasant with highs reaching the upper 70s to around 80.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 25th, Pollen Ragweed 17 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Anchorage, AK, was soaked with a steady rain, and the 24 hour total of 4.12 inches smashed their previous 24 hour precipitation total of 2.10 inches. It also pushed their rainfall total for the month past their previous record for August. (The National Weather Summary)