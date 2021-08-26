Students back in class at Newman Catholic Schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Newman Catholic schools heard a sound Thursday morning they haven't heard all summer: the first bell.

Starting off the year with excitement, from tug-of-war, to being wrapped up like a mummy.

Those at Newman Catholic are looking to have a more normal school year after COVID-19 shook up last year.

"We have protocols in place, right now we're not going to concern ourselves with implementing those until that arrives, if that arrives. And we want to be more positive and focus on going forward rather than looking backward," said Jeff Gulan, President of Newman Catholic Schools.

Most after school activities are back, after a year without many of them.

Faculty say that while students will be focused on academics, it's the out of class experience that they want to help students with as well.

"Last year as I said a lot of those little things were lost and so we thought it was important to bring them back, get them involved right away let them know that we're here to serve them and that we're going to help those students grow in ways, again outside academics so that they get the entire school experience," said Carl Fech, Principal of Newman Catholic Middle & High School.

Masks are optional this year as students come back to the classroom. School leaders say being back in person is one thing that will help them succeed.

"Students will be motivated, students are going back to as normal as we can get them and I really believe that students will; achieve at a higher rate," Gulan said.

While school officials say they are looking forward to having a school year closer to pre-pandemic, there are COVID protocols in place in case if they start seeing an increase of cases.