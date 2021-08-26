Stormy and humid weather

Rather soggy weather is moving in Thursday evening and will stick around into Friday night. Perhaps you also noticed the hazy, smoky air again today? AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect through 12 a.m. Friday for much of the News 9 area. The air will be unhealthy for those with certain health conditions and those that perform prolonged strenuous activities. The smoke originated from fires in northern Minnesota and southern Canada.

A warm front approaching from the southwest coupled with upper level disturbances will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms through Friday night. Several inches of rain look likely over that period, and some localized flood issues are possible. Please stay alert if you are in a flood prone location or need to travel. If your basement tends to leak, be sure to monitor that as well.

Some of the storms may have strong gusty winds or hail, but that is more uncertain. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday night then rebound to the low 70s north to upper 70s south Friday afternoon. Of course, it will be humid. Winds will be from the east at 5-12 mph becoming a bit more southeast for Friday.

Overall, Saturday looks much drier. There still might be an isolated thunderstorm. However, it should be partly sunny with highs well into the 80s. With the dew points in the low 70s, the heat index could reach the 90s. A cold front is now projected to move in Saturday night, bringing a higher chance of organized thunderstorms. This period bears watching for the potential of some severe winds or hail. Of course, locally heavy rain is also possible.

There might be a few spotty showers leftover Sunday morning. Otherwise, much of Sunday should be partly sunny and warm. Highs could reach the lower 80s and it will still be fairly muggy.

Cooler and less humid air will filter in for early next week. With partly cloudy to sunny skies the highs should top out in the upper 70s from Monday through Wednesday. It should be a fantastic stretch of weather with high pressure in control and lows dropping in the mid to low 50s. At this point even next Thursday looks mainly dry with pleasant highs around 80 degrees.

Pollen report from Thursday morning: Ragweed moderate

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 26-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1965 - Late night severe thunderstorms associated with an unusually strong late summer cold front produced 100 mph winds straight line winds in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. In Lake County IND, high winds derailed a train near Crown Point, and left a canoe suspended among telephone lines. Two nights later the temperature at Midway Airport in Chicago dipped to 43 degrees, establishing a record for the month of August. (Storm Data) (Hugh Crowther)

1976 - A weak tornado touched down briefly in the Hockley Hills near Kiana, AK, about 29 miles north of the Arctic Circle. (The Weather Channel)