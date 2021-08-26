Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 11:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 11:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Babcock, or 20 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving
east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake
Wazeecha, Plover, Nekoosa, Port Edwards and Biron.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.