Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 11:33PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Babcock, or 20 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Pittsville, Babcock, Lake

Wazeecha, Plover, Nekoosa, Port Edwards and Biron.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.