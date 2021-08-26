Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 10:59PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Shortville, or 7 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall..

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pittsville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.