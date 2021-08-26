Smoke in North Central Wisconsin caused by wildfires

(WAOW) -- If you're seeing smoke throughout North Central Wisconsin, it's from wildfires.

According to the Wausau Fire Department, if you're seeing and smelling smoke it's nothing to be concerned about. The department says they have investigated and there are no fires, the smoke is from the wildfires.

Storm Track 9 Meteorologist Jackson Garlock says the smoke from the Greenwood Fire in Minnesota is drifting into the state.

Winds from the northwest blew the smoke into the area Thursday morning, he adds that changing winds later this afternoon will clear the smoke from the area.