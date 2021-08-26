Shooter killed after wounding 2 at popular California pier

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a popular Southern California pier and wounded two people before police killed him. The shooting Wednesday night at the Redondo Beach Pier complex sent people stampeding to get away and police tweeted for people inside businesses on and near the pier to stay inside. Responding officers shot the suspect, who was found dead on a rock embankment near the waterline of the ocean. Authorities say a gun and knife were recovered. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say the victims are a man and a boy whose wounds are not life-threatening. The suspect was not identified.