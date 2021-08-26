PREP HIGHLIGHTS: 8/26 Evergreens football’s loss & futbol’s win

(WAOW) -- Thursday nights highlights smelt like pine. D.C. Everest's football team faced Chippewa Falls, while just down the road the soccer team took on Fond Du Lac.

On the gridiron, the Evergreens didn't start out the way they wanted. On the first play of the game the 'greens suffered a turnover on downs. They went on to score a touchdown with less than a minute left, elected for the 2-point conversion, which they missed. Falling to Chippewa 10-9 late.

Meanwhile the Everest soccer team got a hot start against the Cardinals and never let up. Raul Rosales scored two goals alone, with the team scoring four in total, allowing one by Fondy.