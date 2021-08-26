Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

UPDATE:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- Russia's Foreign Ministry says a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport.

The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15. U.S. officials said that American personnel were wounded in the blast, without elaborating.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The blasts happened outside the airport, where thousands of Afghans have gathered hoping to join a U.S.-led airlift after the Taliban takeover.

____________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry says a suicide attack outside Kabul airport killed at least two people and wounded 15. It was the first official report of casualties from Thursday's explosion, which occurred among crowds of people outside the airport.

Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the airport hoping to board a U.S.-led airlift since the Taliban took over the country earlier this month.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport. Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month.

Western nations had warned of a possible attack.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport earlier in the day, with one saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.