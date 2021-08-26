One found dead after Madison apartment complex fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One person has been found dead following a fire at a Madison apartment complex. Firefighters were called to a 41-unit complex on the city’s far west side about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews began searching the complex and found the unit where the fire originated. An automatic sprinkler had contained the fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire they found one person dead in the unit. The cause of death and the fire are under investigation.