New playground dedicated atop Rib Mountain State Park

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- At the very top of Rib Mountain State Park, there's an area some are calling a new community hub.

A new playground now dedicated in the same spot where an older one stood years ago.

"We're happy to see kids enjoying the playground. There was a school group up here the other day and it's just fun seeing the kids run from item to item and have a good time," Kevin Keeffe, playground manager for Friends of Rib Mountain State Park, said.

It features a few slides and plenty of opportunities for climbing, but what's the attraction that's had the most attention?

"Actually, kids like to spin. That's what I've noticed. They will sit there and spin a lot longer than I would ever feel comfortable in my age," park manager Bayli Christorf said.

One of the details of this playground that has gone under the radar for some is the "observation deck," a flat curved surface mimicking other observation areas around the park.

"I like the nature theme of the playground," Christorf said.

The color green also featured prominently, as well as an educational board teaching children about animal tracks.

All this coming together over the span of nearly five years.

"With COVID putting things to a halt for a while with fundraising but it's been awesome to see the community members and different foundations show off their generosity and give to something like this," Christorf said.

But once things were finalized, the structure itself came together quickly, reportedly taking only a day to build everything up.

"It took a lot of planning and certainly that was more than a day's worth of time but a lot of planning went into making it happen that quickly," Keeffe said.

The playground has been open for use over the last few weeks.

The park is open to suggestions on future upgrades to the playground once the grass seed has grown and the orange fences are gone.