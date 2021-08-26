Mountain Terrace Senior Living hosts Veterans breakfast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans from the area were able to enjoy each other's company Thursday morning.

Mountain Terrace Senior Living in Wausau held a Veterans breakfast.

Organizers said the event is a way to bring together and honor veterans from not just Mountain Terrace, but also the community.

The event started about two years ago and took a break due to COVID-19, but people are happy to be back.

"It's a great way to bring everyone together, just camaraderie, and you know sharing in the memories and they do a little prayer, and yeah it's just great!" said Carissa Howe, Activities Director at Mountain Terrace Senior Living

They hope to have more veterans breakfasts in the future.