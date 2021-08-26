Milwauke Bucks radio play-by-play voice Ted Davis retires

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The radio play-by-play voice of the Milwaukee Bucks has retired after 24 seasons calling games for the team.

Ted Davis announced his retirement on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks radio play-by-play announcer Ted Davis retires after 24 years. https://t.co/HDqxbfCk0h — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2021

“This is a good time for me to move into the next phase of life,” said Davis. “I’m 65 and still good at what I do, but young enough to enjoy what’s next. It’s been an honor to call Bucks games for 24 seasons. When I was a younger man I had two goals: do play-by-play on the major league level and do it for a long time. Thirty-three years and 3,000 games later I leave with a championship call in my last game. Not bad! Thanks to all who listened. My dream came true!”

His first season in Milwaukee was 1997 after nine seasons spent doing play-by-play for the Dallas Mavericks.