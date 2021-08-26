London police make arrest over alleged shop food tampering

LONDON (AP) — Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes. Local authorities advised shoppers at the stores in the west London area of Hammersmith to throw away their purchases after the suspect was detained on Wednesday night. Authorities have not identified how many items were tampered with or if the syringes had anything inside. London’s Metropolitan Police Service said the suspect allegedly used “a number of needles” to inject into processed meat and microwaveable products at small branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road. The three stores remained closed on Thursday.