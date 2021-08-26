2 California families who were stuck in Afghanistan return

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Two families from a San Diego suburb have made it home from Afghanistan after they went to the country earlier this summer to visit relatives and got stuck there amid the chaos following the takeover by the Taliban. Officials said Thursday that four other families from El Cajon were still trying to get out. U.S. officials and California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa have been working on their safe return. The suburb, east of San Diego, has a large refugee population. Many of the families had gone to Afghanistan in May and early June, weeks before the crisis unfolded.