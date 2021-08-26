GOP attorney files election records lawsuit against Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who has tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has filed a lawsuit alleging that Racine city officials did not turn over election-related documents as required by the state open records law. Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that the lawsuit comes from Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota. He has been trying to prove that a group with ties to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had too much influence over the voting process in Wisconsin’s five largest cities.