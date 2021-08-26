Felony arrest warrant issued for Wausau man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department is making the public aware that an arrest warrant has been issued for a Wausau man.

Carl Snowden is wanted for sexual assault, robbery, intimidating a victim, strangulation, substantial battery, and criminal trespass.

He has several tattoos on his arms including "Canden", "Veni Vidi Dorvini", "715". He has a tattoo on his thigh of a sailor.

They are asking that if you see Snowden, do not approach him and call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795.