Does Water Really “Disappear”?

This will surprise most: Earth never gets water added to it--nor does water disappear from the earth. Water is constantly recycled in a process known as the hydrologic or water cycle. ... A large amount of water evaporates from the surfaces of oceans, rivers, and lakes every day.

When water is exposed to enough heat, it will melt and return to a liquid. As that liquid water is further heated, it evaporates and becomes a gas—water vapor.

We hear a lot: Don’t waste water! Here is another side to that. No, wasting household water does not ultimately remove that water from the global water cycle, but it does remove it from the portion of the water cycle that is readily accessible and usable by humans. Also, "wasting" water wastes the energy and resources that were used to process and deliver the water.

Water just moves on to the ocean and on to the next part of the water cycle. There seems to be a contradiction between these two positions. How can we "waste" water, if it just continues on in the water cycle and inevitably makes its way back for us to use again?

The answer is that humans need accessible fresh liquid water to survive, which is only a small subsection of the overall water cycle. When city officials tell you to not waste water, they mean that you should not needlessly divert water from the human-usable part of the water cycle to the non-human-usable part of the water cycle.