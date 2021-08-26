BACK TO SCHOOL: Electrical safety in dorms

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- College move-in day is right around the corner for many students, but before they get into their dorm room, fire officials have some safety tips.

Fire officials said extension cords are for temporary use only, like around holidays.

They are not to be used long-term.

Power strips can be plugged into an outlet, but only one wall outlet per power strip.

Officials also said to not plug in one power strip into another power strip.

They added to secure the power strip to a desk or wall so it's not a tripping hazard.

If the power strips do not have the breaker built-in, they should not be used.

"Get rid of it, get rid of it," Tadd Wegener, a Battalion Chief, Merrill Fire Department, said. "The older devices are something you should just get rid of. And you can usually tell because, like an old smoke detector, they turn yellowish over time. So do these, the plastic seems to do that. Just get rid of them."

Wegener said that getting into a dorm, students should look at the evacuation plan, which is usually at stairwells.

Additionally, if there is a fire alarm, do not consider taking the elevator.

Candles and hot plates should not be used.

Students should know the location of fire extinguishers, and follow the rules that the school has in place.

"Abide by the rules that are given, because there's a reason why all these rules are in place. Because, unfortunately, something bad has happened for that rule to be put into place," Wegener said.

Wegener added that students should get familiar with the area they are in, whether that be their room, a laundry room, or kitchen, to know how to get out.