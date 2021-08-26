Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general says Maricopa County must give the state Senate what it wants for its review of the 2020 election results or lose all state funding. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Thursday decision came after a GOP senator asked him if Maricopa County illegally refused to hand over routers and other items. The county has turned over vote-counting machines, servers and huge amounts of data but balked at giving routers used county-wide and passwords it says it does not control. A county spokesman says the Board of Supervisors will discuss the issue with lawyers. The report was funded mostly by allies of former President Donald Trump promoting his unsupported narrative of election fraud in the presidential election.