After being hit by car student receives new bike from Wausau Fire Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area student is now riding around on new wheels thanks to the Wausau Fire Department turning a difficult situation around.

Lance Spicer was riding his bike to his friend's house when he was hit by a car. Thankfully, Spicer was okay, but the bike he uses to get to work wasn't so lucky.

It was Tuesday when the crash happened. Spicer saw the car coming but his chain fell off his bike, keeping him from being able to stop in time. The driver called 911 and that's when the fire department heard Spicer's story.

"The Wausau Fire Department came the same day of the accident, patched up the elbow, and I told them what I always do with my bike," Spicer said.

He uses his bike for a slew of jobs including his lawn care business, a paper route, and helping out at farmers markets. when the department heard how important Spicer's bike is, they stepped up and got him a new one.

"We kind of thought about it and were like we can do something here," Corey Parsch, Wausau Firefighter and Paramedic said.

Firefighters dipped into their Community Assistance Fund trying to help out however they could, a request that was quickly approved.

"We came on shift the next day, we saw the request and were like let's make this happen today," Parsch said.

The money was secured and they headed to Builers Cycle and Fitness to pick out a new bike. Less than 24 hours after his wheels got wrecked, Spicer had a new pair to pedal on.

"Really just thank you very much for the bike. I really do appreciate it," Spicer said.

With the new bike he is able to continue his business ventures and said he is thankful to the department. However, it wasn't just a blessing for Spicer, it was a special opportunity for the department as well.

"It gives us a chance to help them from a medical and emergency standpoint, but it also gives us a chance to help them you know in their daily lives which is way bigger than anything we can do," Parsch said.

Spicer's story is just the latest destination for the Firefighter's Community Assistance Fund and leaves us feeling Wisconsin Proud.

Donations to the fund can be sent to 606 E Thomas Street, Wausau, WI 54403.