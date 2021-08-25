WPS awards ‘Rewarding Responders Grant’ to Town of Ringle Fire Dept.

Town of Ringle, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Public Service awarded the Town of Ringle Fire Department with its annual Rewarding Responders Grant on Wednesday.

The grant was used to buy new communication headsets for its firefighting vehicles. The headsets come in two types: fitting directly on first responder's heads, or directly over their helmets.

"We're excited to unveil some important new tools that will not only help keep members of the public safe, but also help your members and your firefighters work safely with each other when you do respond to those calls for help," WPS Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen said.

Since the start of the grant program back in 2014, the WPS Foundation has provided more that $400,000 to help nearly 230 agencies improve public safety in communities across northeast and north central Wisconsin.