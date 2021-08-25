‘We must do everything to keep them safe’: 500 pediatricians sign open letter urging COVID-19 safety measures

MADISON (WKOW) — Nearly 500 pediatricians, physicians and other health care providers from across Wisconsin are coming together on an open letter to parents and schools.

That open letter, which is in full below, urges masking and other COVID-19 pandemic safety measures as a part of the return to in-person learning. The return to school also comes as the delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases and deaths to surge.

“Children are our most precious resource, and we must do everything we can to keep them safe as they return to the classroom,” said Dr. Ellen Wald, chair of the department of pediatrics, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and infectious disease physician at UW Health. “In-person learning is important for our children. This letter is all about how we can work together – parents, teachers, schools and healthcare providers – to have a safe and positive return to school this year.”

Read the full letter to parents here: