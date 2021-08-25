UW-Stevens points expands hours for community COVID-19 testing sites

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The hours for all three of UW-Stevens Point's community COVID-19 testing sites have expanded.

The BinaxNow antigen testing is being offered with results available in 15 minutes.

Stevens Point

The campus in Stevens Point will be open this upcoming weekend for tests August 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests are in the Science Building, room C124. The address is 2001 Fourth Ave.

Marshfield

The campus in Marshfield is offering tests on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon in the physical education building on 2000 W. 5th St

Wausau

Tests are being offered on the Wausau campus on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the art building located at 620 S. 7th Ave