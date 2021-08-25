Senator Ron Johnson, lawmakers visit Fort McCoy

Monroe County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first round of politicians made their visit to Fort McCoy Wednesday afternoon.

It comes just days after a little over 1,000 Afghan refugees arrived at the base, which can house up to 10,000.

"I want the American public to understand it's an important responsibility that America holds," Republican Senator Ron Johnson said. "Let's not forget that."

Lawmakers got a tour of the fort and a briefing on the efforts being made to take care of the refugees.

The group includes single adults, families, and women with children. They'll be living in the barracks and will be given two hot meals a day, medical screenings, COVID testing and even a COVID-19 vaccine if they want it.

Right away though, Johnson expressed some concerns, namely with the vetting process the refugees are going through prior to their arrival.

He claimed not all of them have visas.

"Maybe they're taking biometrics now, but you need biometrics having been taken beforehand to compare that to," Johnson said. "It would be nice if we knew if everyone had even just an identification card. I'm hearing they don't."

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who did not visit the Fort Wednesday but commented in a separate interview, said she was proud of the work being done.

"I feel that we have a moral obligation to provide those special immigrant visas," she said. I'm proud, frankly, that Fort McCoy will be a site where many of these future refugee status individuals will be welcomed back."

Officials say more refugees are arriving daily. Johnson said he wants to be briefed regularly on the mission at Fort McCoy, but did not know when he would be returning, and did not say whether he would be meeting with refugees.