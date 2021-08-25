Rainy weather to return

It will stay dry and quiet Wednesday night and early Thursday, but then get ready for unsettled and very wet weather to move back in.

A warm front approaching from the southwest Thursday will bring a high chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday as the front stalls out across Wisconsin. Several inches of rain look likely over that period, and some localized flood issues are possible. Please stay alert if you are in a flood prone location or need to travel. If your basement tends to leak, be sure to monitor that as well.

Some of the storms may have strong winds or hail, but that is more uncertain. The heavy clouds and precipitation will likely keep it cooler with highs in the upper 70s Thursday and perhaps mid to low 70s Friday.

Overall, Saturday looks much drier. There still might be an isolated thunderstorm. However, it should be partly sunny with highs well into the 80s. With the dew points near 70, the heat index could reach the low 90s. A cold front is now projected to move in Saturday night, bringing a higher chance of organized thunderstorms. This period bears watching for the potential of some severe winds or hail. Of course, locally heavy rain is also possible.

There might be a few spotty showers leftover early Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday is now trending drier and partly cloudy. Highs could stay in the lower 80s. Cooler and less humid air will filter in for early next week. With partly cloudy skies, highs should top out in the upper 70s from Monday through Wednesday. It should be a fantastic stretch of weather with high pressure in control.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Ragweed moderate - 26

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 25-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1940 - New Jersey experienced its coldest August morning of record, with lows of 32 degrees at Layton and Charlotteburg. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Morning thunderstorms produced heavy rain in eastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. Stanton IA reported 10.50 inches of rain. Water was reported up to the handle of automobiles west of Greenwood NE. Rainfall totals for a two day period ranged from 7 to 14 inches across southwestern Iowa. Crop damage was in the millions for both states. Subsequent flooding of streams in Iowa the last week of August caused millions of dollars damage to crops, as some streams crested ten feet above flood stage. (Storm Data)