Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Yard equipment theft

TOWNSHIP OF HULL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County investigators are asking for your help to find a thief.

It happened on Willow Springs Drive in the Township of Hull.

A homeowner could not find a Husqvarna backpack leaf blower on July 30.

He thought a family member borrowed it.

Later, he would find a Husqvarna chainsaw missing.

"Almost a thousand dollars in value on both those pieces of equipment," Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas says. "So we are looking for someone who maybe bought or saw something online or somebody who came across one of these."

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.