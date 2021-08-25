Pick ‘N Save now offering COVID-19 booster shots

(WAOW)-- If you are considered immune compromised and are looking to get your booster shot you can now get it at Roundy's Supermarkets, which includes Pick 'N Save stores.

The chain is now offering booster shots for those that qualify and plans to open appointments to the general public on September 20.

An official with the chain said they are excited to be able to vaccinate the community and work to keep them safe.

"We're just really excited to give those in our community extra protection against the COVID virus. We're seeing more and more breakthrough cases in the past several weeks so just what we can do to help keep people safe, keep them out of the hospital, and just do our part in stopping this pandemic," said Birgitta Monson the Pharmacy Practice Coordinator at Roundy's Supermarkets.

You do not need to make an appointment but they are recommended. You can find more information about appointments here.